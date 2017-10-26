Selena Gomez to Perform Emotional Single 'Wolves' at the 2017 American Music Awards

Selena Gomez will be performing at the the 2017 American Music Awards.

The 25-year-old superstar will sing her new single, "Wolves," at the annual awards show, dick clark productions and ABC announced on Thursday. The highly anticipated appearance will mark Gomez's first performance since revealing her kidney transplant in September.

The 2017 American Music Awards airs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Gomez has had plenty of memorable AMA moments through the years. Last November, she made her first major public appearance at the show since announcing she was taking some time off to deal with issues of depression and anxiety stemming from her battle with Lupus. The former Disney star delivered a heartbreaking speech, admitting she was "absolutely broken inside."