Selena Gomez Praises Pal Demi Lovato's Documentary: 'I Wish More People Were Like You'

Earlier this week, Lovato posted to her Instagram story before-and-after photos of herself, one from when she was greatly battling bulimia nervosa and another of how she looks now. "Recovery is possible," she captioned the post.

The former Disney star shared the images after being very open and honest in Simply Complicated about her issues with food. “When I feel lonely, my heart feels hungry and then I end up binging and I don’t know how to figure out how to be alone,” Lovato tells her manager in the documentary. “One thing that I haven’t fully conquered is my eating disorder.”

She also admits to a nutritionist, “Food is still the biggest challenge in my life. It’s something that I’m constantly thinking about.”