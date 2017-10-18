Selena Gomez Praises Pal Demi Lovato's Documentary: 'I Wish More People Were Like You'
Demi Lovato isn't just inspiring her fans.
After the release of the 25-year-old singer's YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, Selena Gomez was in awe of her longtime friend's courage and candidness when talking about her eating disorder, substance abuse problems and other challenges she's faced in her life.
“This was beautiful. I’m so happy for you," Gomez commented on one of Lovato's Instagram posts that promoted the project. "You always continue to [be] bold and real. I wish more people were like you. Love you."
Earlier this week, Lovato posted to her Instagram story before-and-after photos of herself, one from when she was greatly battling bulimia nervosa and another of how she looks now. "Recovery is possible," she captioned the post.
The former Disney star shared the images after being very open and honest in Simply Complicated about her issues with food. “When I feel lonely, my heart feels hungry and then I end up binging and I don’t know how to figure out how to be alone,” Lovato tells her manager in the documentary. “One thing that I haven’t fully conquered is my eating disorder.”
She also admits to a nutritionist, “Food is still the biggest challenge in my life. It’s something that I’m constantly thinking about.”
