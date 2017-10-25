Selena Gomez Releases 'Wolves,' Her First Song Since Kidney Transplant Reveal: Hear the Emotional Track!

The two exes spent time together with mutual friends from their church, a source told ET.

"Selena is still with The Weeknd, and she only sees Justin as a friend," the source says. "Selena is the one who got Justin involved in this church.”

"Given everything she's been through with her health, it's not surprising that she's making an effort to reconnect with people and to make amends,” the source added.

