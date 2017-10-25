Selena Gomez Releases 'Wolves,' Her First Song Since Kidney Transplant Reveal: Hear the Emotional Track!
Selena Gomez’s latest track has finally dropped.
The 25-year-old songstress released the anticipated “Wolves” with EDM artist Marshmello on Wednesday along with the visualizer video, which shows a sober-looking Gomez sitting on a diving board staring into the water.
This marks Gomez’s first musical release since she shared with fans that she underwent a kidney transplant over the summer.
Gomez has been promoting the emotional track via her social channels this week and fans speculated that the song may have something to do with her longtime battle with Lupus as Lupus, in Latin, means wolf.
There’s no doubt that the song is close to Gomez’s heart.
“I’ve been running through the jungle/ I’ve been crying with the wolves/ To get to you, to get to you/ I’ve been down the darkest alleys/ Saw the dark side of the moon/ To get to you, to get to you,” the lyrics read.
Gomez, who is currently dating The Weeknd, was spotted recently hanging out with her famous ex, Justin Bieber.
The two exes spent time together with mutual friends from their church, a source told ET.
"Selena is still with The Weeknd, and she only sees Justin as a friend," the source says. "Selena is the one who got Justin involved in this church.”
"Given everything she's been through with her health, it's not surprising that she's making an effort to reconnect with people and to make amends,” the source added.
