Selena Gomez Reveals Actress Pal Francia Raisa Donated Her Kidney to Her, Shares Photos of Transplant Surgery

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” she captioned the pic of her and Raisa, 29, side-by-side holding hands in hospital beds. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

The Disney alum also assured her fans they’d be let in even more in the coming months, writing, “I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery.”