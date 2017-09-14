Selena Gomez Reveals Actress Pal Francia Raisa Donated Her Kidney to Her, Shares Photos of Transplant Surgery
Now that’s a friend! Selena Gomez took to Instagram early Thursday to give her fans a health update and share some shocking news.
The 25-year-old actress and musician revealed that she recently underwent a kidney transplant due to her Lupus, explaining why she’s stepped back slightly from her career in recent months.
“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” she wrote. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”
Gomez also revealed that her longtime pal, actress Francia Raisa, is the one who donated her kidney.
“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” she captioned the pic of her and Raisa, 29, side-by-side holding hands in hospital beds. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”
The Disney alum also assured her fans they’d be let in even more in the coming months, writing, “I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery.”
Gomez also shared separate photos of her post-transplant scars.
The advocate and activist ended her message with some information on Lupus, writing, “Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/.”
The Blast was first to break the news of Selena's transplant.
Gomez has recently started to step back out, attending several NYFW events with boyfriend The Weeknd. Watch the clip below for more: