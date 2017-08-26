Selena Gomez Rocks Wet Hair and Bold Red Lips for Fun New Photo Shoot -- See the Pics!
Selena Gomez is stunning!
The 25-year-old singer rocked a slick wet hair look and bold red lips for a fun photo shoot on Friday.
Makeup artist Hung Vanngo shared the "Fetish" singer's look on Instagram, captioning the gorgeous shot, "#notsosecretproject."
Gomez also shared some snippets from her photo shoot on Instagram Stories, including a sultry Boomerang and video, showing off her coral lips and makeup.
Vanngo also documented the day on his Instagram Stories, sharing clips of Gomez doing squats while she was getting ready and going outside to greet fans.
Last Sunday, Selena and her boyfriend, The Weeknd, took a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth. See how they spent their Disneyland date night in the video below.