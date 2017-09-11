Selena Gomez Says She Felt 'Violated' as a Teen Star, Recalls When She 'Fell in Love For the First Time'

By the age of 25, Selena Gomez has already achieved monumental success in multiple fields, first as a Disney star, then as a pop icon and now she's storming into the world of fashion, and the young star is opening up about her time in show business and how it's changed the way she thinks about her own life.

"I’ve been doing it since I was seven. To be honest, I don’t think I know anything different," Gomez told The Business of Fashion in an interview published on Monday.

Reflecting on her years as a child star on the Disney Channel series The Wizards of Waverly Place, Gomez credits her mom, Mandy Teefey, for keeping her grounded, supporting her, and never falling into the so-called "stage mom" trap.

"She was very aware, for some reason, of what could happen to me," the actress recounted. "She always said to me that I should have fun, and if it wasn’t fun or if I wasn’t learning something or I wasn’t growing as a person, she wanted to take me out of it."