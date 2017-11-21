Selena Gomez Shines in Yellow Gown With New Blonde Locks, Talks ‘Life-Or-Death’ Kidney Transplant
From leaving it all on the 2017 American Music Awards stage to lending her voice to a good cause, Selena Gomez has had a busy week already! The 25-year-old “Wolves” singer attended the Lupus Research Alliance Annual Gala on Monday night.
Clad in a buttercup-yellow Calvin Klein gown, the newly blonde performer looked beautiful and bold at the charity event.
She also gave a speech, opening up about her own experiences with lupus for the attendees.
“As many of you know or might not know, I was diagnosed with Lupus about five or six years ago,” she told the audience (via E!).
She also talked about her recent kidney transplant, saying the situation got to a point where it was “life-or-death.”
"Thankfully, one of my best friends gave me her kidney and it was the ultimate gift of life,” she said of actress friend Francia Raisa. “And I am doing quite well now."
Gomez concluded her speech by saying, "I'd like to see the day when all young women can realize their dreams of life without a Lupus. This is why I am committed to the Lupus Research Alliance. So that none of us are alone, especially the young women that I have grown up with and heard many, many stories."
Prior to this appearance, Gomez turned heads at the 2017 AMAs on Sunday. Watch the clip below for more from the show.
