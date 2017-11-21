Selena Gomez Shines in Yellow Gown With New Blonde Locks, Talks ‘Life-Or-Death’ Kidney Transplant

From leaving it all on the 2017 American Music Awards stage to lending her voice to a good cause, Selena Gomez has had a busy week already! The 25-year-old “Wolves” singer attended the Lupus Research Alliance Annual Gala on Monday night.

Clad in a buttercup-yellow Calvin Klein gown, the newly blonde performer looked beautiful and bold at the charity event.

She also gave a speech, opening up about her own experiences with lupus for the attendees.

“As many of you know or might not know, I was diagnosed with Lupus about five or six years ago,” she told the audience (via E!).