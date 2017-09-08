Selena Gomez Shows Support for DACA in Emotional Post: 'A Dreamer Believes Anything Is Possible'

This week, Gomez was also named one of Time magazine's "Women Who Are Changing the World" for being the first person to reach 100 million Instagram followers.

"Sometimes it's incredibly difficult to wake up every day knowing there is so much going on in the world. At times I feel selfish, I ask why, I ask how can this change? Will it actually ever change?" Gomez wrote on social media on Thursday. "I try to contribute my heart before anything because it can be so easy to lose the desire to have hope when sometimes all I want to be is angry. When I read about the beautiful women who wake up consciously every day to make a change, it inspires me to want to do so much more."

