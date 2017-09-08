Selena Gomez Shows Support for DACA in Emotional Post: 'A Dreamer Believes Anything Is Possible'
Selena Gomez is standing up for the Dreamers.
The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to show her support for those affected by the decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, asking her fans to let their voices be heard.
RELATED: Celebrities and CEOs Speak Out Against President Trump's 'Cruel and Misguided' DACA Decision
"My definition of dreamer is someone that thinks big and believes anything is possible," Gomez began her emotional post. "The wonderful people being threatened by the unfortunate reversal of DACA are exactly that. Please call the White House, your local member of Congress and state Senators to let your voice be heard to defend DACA!"
The "Same Old Love" singer encouraged her fans to reach out to the representatives by visiting www.usa.gov/elected-officials.
Earlier this week, President Donald Trump revealed his decision to end the DACA program, with Attorney General Jeff Sessions announcing that the policy would be "rescinded" in six months.
Many stars and public figures spoke out about the "cruel and misguided" decision, with many suggesting ways for people to help the more than 800,000 people who will be negatively impacted by the decision.
RELATED: Selena Gomez Featured as a Woman Changing the World in ‘Time’ Magazine: ‘I Think Strength Is Being Vulnerable’
This week, Gomez was also named one of Time magazine's "Women Who Are Changing the World" for being the first person to reach 100 million Instagram followers.
"Sometimes it's incredibly difficult to wake up every day knowing there is so much going on in the world. At times I feel selfish, I ask why, I ask how can this change? Will it actually ever change?" Gomez wrote on social media on Thursday. "I try to contribute my heart before anything because it can be so easy to lose the desire to have hope when sometimes all I want to be is angry. When I read about the beautiful women who wake up consciously every day to make a change, it inspires me to want to do so much more."
For the latest on Gomez, watch below!