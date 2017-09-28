Selena Gomez Slays During Night Out on Broadway to See ‘Dear Evan Hanson:’ Pic
Selena Gomez hit the Great White Way, stunning in red.
The 25-year-old singer was spotted for a night out on Broadway to see Dear Evan Hansen in New York City on Wednesday, looking radiant in a Rouje Paris patterned wrap dress.
She paired the stylish look with a sleek pair of rose gold heels.
An eyewitness tells ET that the songstress, who recently revealed she underwent a kidney transplant over the summer, is feeling “upbeat” during her time in the Big Apple.
Gomez is currently shooting a new film with Woody Allen and though her boyfriend, The Weeknd, is currently on tour, she has been spending her “time with visitors -- family and friends” while in NYC.
Gomez is not the only star to catch the Tony-winning musical starring Ben Platt.
Beyonce made an appearance earlier this month and the show’s cast could not have been happier to have Queen Bey in the audience and pose for photos with her backstage.
