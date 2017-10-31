Selena Gomez Stops to Take Pics With Fans While On a Bike Ride

Selena Gomez will always have a special place in her heart for her fans.

The 25-year-old singer went on a bike ride with her friend and assistant, Theresa Marie Mingus, in Studio City, California, on Monday, and took to Instagram Stories to document their day out.

Wearing jeans, a white T-shirt and a gray sweatshirt, Gomez is seen riding her bike while singing along to her new single, "Wolves" featuring Marshmello.