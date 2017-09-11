Selena Gomez Stuns in Sheer Gown After The Weeknd Photographs Her Wearing His Coat: Pics!
Selena Gomez is living her best life! The 25-year-old singer and actress stepped out on Saturday at the #BofF500 gala during New York Fashion Week in an eye-catching sheer gown.
MORE: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Step Out During New York Fashion Week -- See the Pics!
Gomez, who was recently featured on the BoF (Business of Fashion) cover, walked the carpet in a see-through blush Rodarte gown with black floral accents and ruffles. She wore a black bodysuit underneath the ensemble and deep red lipstick.
It’s been a busy weekend for the “Fetish” songstress, who attended the Harper’s Bazaar Celebration of ‘ICONS By Carine Roitfeld” with her boyfriend, The Weeknd, on Friday.
The hot couple hit the carpet together, with Gomez looking chic in a long-sleeved blush mini-dress and The Weeknd in a rhinestone-covered black blazer.
The “I Feel It Coming” singer, 27, later snapped a photo of Gomez wearing the jacket for her Instagram Stories. Fans were quick to spot him taking the photo in the mirror.
It’s not all glitz and glam for Gomez. She also took to Instagram last week to speak out against the White House’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
MORE: Selena Gomez Shows Support for DACA in Emotional Post: 'A Dreamer Believes Anything Is Possible'
“My definition of dreamer is someone that thinks big and believes anything is possible," Gomez wrote. "The wonderful people being threatened by the unfortunate reversal of DACA are exactly that. Please call the White House, your local member of Congress and state Senators to let your voice be heard to defend DACA!"
For more from Gomez, watch the clip below!