Selena Gomez Teaches Little Sister to be 'Fearless' in Adorable Video: 'She Is Strong, Bold and Beautiful'

The former Disney star's mom also opened up about what it was like to watch her daughter go through something like that, and the gratitude she has for Gomez's kidney donor, Francia Raisa.

"For all those moments of not knowing if we were going up or going down, I can always come back to this picture and know we can always make it back up. As a mother I was helpless, scared and all I could do was pray for both of them, Francia's beautiful family," Teefey wrote. "Selena gained a kidney, I was able to keep my little girl, but I also gained another daughter ... thank you to everyone who was there for Sel, Francia and our families."