Selena Gomez Teaches Little Sister to be 'Fearless' in Adorable Video: 'She Is Strong, Bold and Beautiful'
Selena Gomez is teaching them young!
On Monday, the 25-year-old entertainer shared a video of her hanging out with her 4-year-old sister, Gracie Teefey, who has a lot to learn from her big sis.
"I'm not scared," Gracie adorably tells Gomez.
"I know, because you're fearless, right?" she responds, giving her sibling a high five. "You're not scared of anything."
MORE: Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Reveals Scars While Working Out -- ‘Happy to Be Back’
Gomez also captioned the image with an inspiring message for her little sister as well as her fans. "I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful. She will be raised to know her voice matters," she wrote. "She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth."
The "It Ain't Me" singer was really feeling the love for the women in her family, as she went on to share a flashback photo of her mother, Mandy Teefey, holding her as a baby. "Momma and I," she captioned the sweet pic.
MORE: Selena Gomez Says She Felt 'Violated' as a Teen Star, Recalls Falling in Love 'For the First Time'
Gomez continues to share sentimental images and messages on social media after breaking the news on Instagram last month that she had a kidney transplant earlier this year.
The former Disney star's mom also opened up about what it was like to watch her daughter go through something like that, and the gratitude she has for Gomez's kidney donor, Francia Raisa.
"For all those moments of not knowing if we were going up or going down, I can always come back to this picture and know we can always make it back up. As a mother I was helpless, scared and all I could do was pray for both of them, Francia's beautiful family," Teefey wrote. "Selena gained a kidney, I was able to keep my little girl, but I also gained another daughter ... thank you to everyone who was there for Sel, Francia and our families."