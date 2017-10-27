Selena Gomez Tears Up Talking About How Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Saved Her Life: Watch
Selena Gomez wiped tears away when opening up about how her best friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa saved her life.
In their first interview since Gomez, 25, underwent a kidney transplant, the pop superstar and Raisa, 29, spoke about the health scare and their decision to move forward with the procedure.
"My kidneys were just done," Gomez told Today's Savannah Guthrie in teaser clip for their upcoming sit-down. "That was it, and I didn't want to ask a single person in my life."
She continued, "That was the day I came home and I found out. And [Raisa] volunteered and did it."
When Guthrie suggested that her devoted friend "saved her life," the "Wolves" singer didn't hesitate.
"Because she did. That's it," Gomez stated in the snippet.
Back in September, Gomez revealed she received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with the autoimmune disease Lupus, updating fans on why she spent much of the summer under the radar. The star shared a sweet photo on Instagram that featured the friends holding hands before the procedure, as well as a snap of the healing scar on her stomach.
"I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering," the star wrote. "It was what I needed to do for my overall health."
She continued, thanking her family, her "incredible" team of doctors and most of all, her dear friend.
"There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa," Gomez added. "She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."
Watch the interview with Gomez and Raisa in full when it airs in a two-part installment Monday and Tuesday on the Today show.