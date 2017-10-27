Selena Gomez Tears Up Talking About How Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Saved Her Life: Watch

"My kidneys were just done," Gomez told Today's Savannah Guthrie in teaser clip for their upcoming sit-down. "That was it, and I didn't want to ask a single person in my life."

She continued, "That was the day I came home and I found out. And [Raisa] volunteered and did it."

When Guthrie suggested that her devoted friend "saved her life," the "Wolves" singer didn't hesitate.

"Because she did. That's it," Gomez stated in the snippet.