Selena Gomez Tears Up Talking About Hurricane Harvey As Celebs Step Up For 'Hand in Hand' Telethon

Texas native Selena Gomez teared up while talking about the Saldivar family, who tragically lost four children and two great-grandparents after their van was swept by the bayou currents. Sammy Saldivar, who was driving the van, made it out alive.

"Their story affected all who heard it and no matter who we are, the differences we have, suddenly did not seem to matter," Gomez tearfully said in a clip aired during the telethon. "Since that day, we have joined together. Neighbor helping neighbor, without stopping to think about race, religion and anything else."



"If we are going to get through all the storms that confront us, that's how we're going to do it together, hand in hand," she added.