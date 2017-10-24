Selena Gomez Teases New Song 'Wolves,' Fans Suspect It's About Her Battle With Lupus
Selena Gomez has new music coming out, and from the looks of things, it could be deeply personal.
The 25-year-old singer teased the song "Wolves," and its video, via Instagram on Tuesday -- which features EDM artist Marshmello and drops on Wednesday.
"Wolves is out tomorrow morning @marshmellomusic," Gomez captioned a video teaser.
While no lyrics are heard during the teaser, the somber vibe -- she and Marshmello picking flowers -- as well as the minor-key guitar progression -- has some fans speculating that Gomez may address her battle with Lupus in the song. And the biggest hint that this might be the case? Lupus, in Latin, means wolf.
Even if the subject matter is heavy, a new song from Gomez is always welcome.
In September, the pop star revealed she had undergone a kidney transplant, asking her fans to visit Lupus Research Alliance's website. At the time, the organization told ET that her efforts had spurred nearly half a million dollars in donations.
Days later, Gomez's mom broke her silence on her daughter's procedure.
