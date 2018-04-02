Selena Gomez Would Never Have Asked The Weeknd to Donate a Kidney to Her, Source Says (Exclusive)

Despite The Weeknd's new album sparking speculation that the singer considered donating a kidney to his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, while the two were still dating, a source tells ET that this simply isn't true.

The Weeknd's song, "Call Out My Name," has had fans buzzing since its surprise release last week, thanks to the pointed lyrics, "I almost cut a piece of myself for your life/ Guess I was just another pit stop/ Til you made up your mind/ You just wasted my time." Some suggested that the lyrics make a direct reference to Gomez's kidney transplant -- which occurred a few months before the couple broke up -- and Gomez rekindling her relationship with Justin Bieber soon after she and The Weeknd called it quits.

However, our source says the GRAMMY-winning singer was never going to be Gomez's kidney donor, despite what the lyrics in his new song imply.



“It’s just a lyric and he knew it would strum up attention and that people would interpret it exactly as they have, but he was never actually going to donate his kidney to Selena,” the source says. “Sure, he was her boyfriend at the time, so it perhaps crossed his mind to get tested to see if he was a match -- which is incredibly rare -- but it never got anywhere close to actually happening.”

Gomez's close friend, actress Francia Raisa, ended up donating a kidney to her last summer.

“Selena would never, ever have asked him," the source adds of The Weeknd. "She wouldn’t have even wanted him to even entertain the idea! It was difficult enough for her to allow a lifelong friend to do it, but a new boyfriend? No way.”

According to the source, Gomez and the singer's 10-month relationship was not as serious as The Weeknd's new album suggests.

“To be honest, they were never as intense as he’s making it seem," the source says. "The Weeknd was always much more concerned with his career than his relationship. Selena leaned on friends and family during the surgery more than anyone.”

