Selena Gomez's BFF Francia Raisa Speaks Out About Kidney Transplant: 'This Was Part of Our Story'
Francia Raisa is beyond grateful to have "saved" Selena Gomez's life.
After Gomez revealed early Thursday that she secretly underwent a kidney transplant due to lupus over the summer, fans couldn't help themselves from talking about the heartwarming story. Raisa, the singer's longtime pal, is the one that donated her kidney for the procedure.
The 29-year-old actress reposted the same picture Gomez used, captioning it, "I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process."
"This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story," she continued. "For more information regarding Lupus, please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website -- Love you sis, so glad we’re on this journey together. ❤️ xx"
Gomez stated in her post that undergoing the kidney transplant was "what I needed to do for my overall health."
"I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you," she explained. "Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery."
"Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made," she added.
