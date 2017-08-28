Selena Gomez's Instagram Hacked, Nude Photos of Justin Bieber Are Posted

"As soon as I became the most-followed person on Instagram, I sort of freaked out,” she admitted. “It had become so consuming to me. It’s what I woke up to and went to sleep to. I was an addict, and it felt like I was seeing things I didn’t want to see, like it was putting things in my head that I didn’t want to care about."

"I always end up feeling like sh** when I look at Instagram," Gomez added. "Which is why I’m kind of under the radar, ghosting it a bit."

