Selena Gomez's Kidney Transplant: A Timeline of Her Struggles With Lupus

Selena Gomez has always been open with her fans about her health struggles, so it came as no surprise when she shared with her Instagram followers that she had undergone a kidney transplant.

The 25-year-old singer-actress revealed on Thursday that her longtime pal, Francia Raisa, donated her kidney. "I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my lupus and was recovering," she captioned a photo of her and Raisa holding hands following the procedure. "It was what I needed to do for my overall health."