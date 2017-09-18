Selena Gomez's Mom Breaks Silence on Daughter's Kidney Transplant as Francia Raisa Is Spotted After Donating
Selena Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefy, has spoken out about the harrowing and “helpless” experience of watching the pop star undergo a kidney transplant and gaining “another daughter” in her donor, Francia Raisa.
Last Thursday, Gomez posted a powerful photo showing her and Raisa lying side-by-side in the hospital and revealing that Raisa had donated a kidney to her as she continues to battle lupus.
EXCLUSIVE: How The Weeknd and Selena Gomez's Close Friends Supported Her During Kidney Transplant
Teefy reposted the photo on Monday via her production company’s Instagram page, with an emotional caption sharing how terrifying the experience was for her.
“This picture is one of the most breathtaking images that will live with me forever,” Teefy wrote. “For all those moments of not knowing if we were going up or going down, I can always come back to this picture and know we can always make it back up. As a mother I was helpless, scared and all I could do was pray for both of them, Francia's beautiful family.”
“I am pretty sure I am banned from that hospital,” she continued. “Mama Bear was in high gear. Selena gained a kidney, I was able to keep my little girl, but I also gained another daughter ... thank you to everyone who was there for Sel, Francia and our families. We survived from all the love, prayers and God.”
NEWS: Nick Jonas on Selena Gomez's Kidney Transplant: Her Strength Is Inspiring
Meanwhile, last Friday, Raisa was photographed publicly for the first time since news of the transplant broke.
Wearing jeans and a blue top, the 29-year-old actress looked healthy as she walked around the set of her show, Grown-ish, in Los Angeles, California.
ET learned how Gomez, 25, bonded with close friends and her boyfriend, The Weeknd, during her kidney transplant. See more in the video below.