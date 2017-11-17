Selena Gomez's 'Wolves' Music Video Is a Dazzling, Cinematic Experience
Selena Gomez's "Wolves" music video is a joy to watch.
The 25-year-old singer released the video for her collaboration with Marshmello -- currently only available in full to Apple Music subscribers -- on Friday, tweeting, "Wolves video x @marshmellomusic is out now! Watch it first on @applemusic."
Enlisting Colin Tilley, a prolific music video director who has a range that careens from Kendrick Lamar's "Alright" to Fergie's "M.I.L.F. $," the visuals of the somber-yet-driving ballad do not disappoint as Gomez looms in various glamorous looks, creating a dazzling contrast of swimming pools and ball gowns, and culminating in the singer standing atop the water at the end of the song.
If you don't have Apple Music, you can check out the "Visualizer" below.
Additionally, Gomez shared several moments from the video to Instagram.
The song itself is about the search for love, a fitting complement to Gomez's personal life right now, as the singer has rediscovered the love of old flame Justin Bieber, following her split from The Weeknd, and after her kidney transplant amid an emotional battle with Lupus.
