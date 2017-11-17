Selena Gomez's 'Wolves' Music Video Is a Dazzling, Cinematic Experience

Enlisting Colin Tilley, a prolific music video director who has a range that careens from Kendrick Lamar's "Alright" to Fergie's "M.I.L.F. $," the visuals of the somber-yet-driving ballad do not disappoint as Gomez looms in various glamorous looks, creating a dazzling contrast of swimming pools and ball gowns, and culminating in the singer standing atop the water at the end of the song.

If you don't have Apple Music, you can check out the "Visualizer" below.