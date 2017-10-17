Selena Quintanilla Honored With Animated Google Doodle on the Anniversary of Her Debut Album: Watch
Twenty-two years after her death, Selena Quintanilla's music is still being celebrated.
The “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" singer -- who was tragically murdered in March 1995 at just 23 years old -- was honored with a Google Doodle on the anniversary of her debut album's release.
"Today we celebrate Selena Quintanilla: Mexican-American music & entertainment icon, fashion trendsetter, passionate entrepreneur, and community philanthropist," Google wrote of the animated tribute to the singer set to her iconic song.
Watch below.
We miss you, Selena.
This week, Edward James Olmos reflected on making Selenaon the film's 20th anniversary, admitting it was the most difficult shoot he'd ever had to do.
