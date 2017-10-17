Selena Quintanilla Honored With Animated Google Doodle on the Anniversary of Her Debut Album: Watch

Twenty-two years after her death, Selena Quintanilla's music is still being celebrated.

The “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" singer -- who was tragically murdered in March 1995 at just 23 years old -- was honored with a Google Doodle on the anniversary of her debut album's release.

"Today we celebrate Selena Quintanilla: Mexican-American music & entertainment icon, fashion trendsetter, passionate entrepreneur, and community philanthropist," Google wrote of the animated tribute to the singer set to her iconic song.

Watch below.