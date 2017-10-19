Selena Quintanilla to Receive Walk of Fame Star, Sister Suzette Says Family 'Cannot Be Happier' (Exclusive)

The singer continued to influence generations of fans for decades after her death. Her crossover record, Dreaming of You, was released posthumously in July 1995, and in 1997, Jennifer Lopez starred as Selena in a movie based on her life and career. Selena also became a fashion and beauty icon, with her outfits displayed in museum exhibits, and a MAC cosmetics collection inspired by the singer released last year.

Selena's sister, Suzette, actress Eva Longoria, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti are expected to attend the Walk of Fame Ceremony, and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Leron Gubler will emcee the event on Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. PT in front of Capitol Records in Hollywood.

"This day is finally becoming a reality and we cannot be happier. We are grateful Selena's life has been an inspiration to so many and we hope it will continue to encourage people to follow their dreams," Suzette tells ET. "I'm certain she would've been extremely proud and happy to receive this honor."

"Selena's fans will be showing love and will be excited to be a part of this magical moment in time honoring my sister that will only happen once," she adds. "Get ready, Hollywood, for the most amazing fans ever!!"