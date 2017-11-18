Selena Quintanilla’s Legacy is Being Turned Into an Adorable Bilingual Children’s Book
Selena Quintanilla's life and legacy is becoming a children's book.
Written by On Air With Ryan Seacrest's producer Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein, The Life of /La Vida De Selena is a bilingual biography that tells the story of how Selena became the lead singer of her family's band, Selena Y Los Dinos, and her incredible journey of becoming a Latin American icon.
The mini book also features illustrations by Citlali Reyes and includes fun anecdotes about the "Como La Flor" singer, including that her favorite food was pizza.
According to Amazon, The Life of/La Vida De Selena will be released on March 6, 2018 and is available for pre-order.
Earlier this month, the Mexican-American superstar was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
During the ceremony, Eva Longoria gave an emotional speech about how the GRAMMY winner impacted her life and career.
"This star is not only for Selena, it's for every Latina out there who has ever had a dream," Longoria said, holding back tears. "Growing up, there was no reflection of me anywhere -- not on TV, not on movies, not in music. It was as if no one like me existed in the American mainstream. That all changed when a bright, young singer named Selena changed the landscape of music entertainment, inevitably changing my own journey."
ET was at the highly-anticipated ceremony, where we got to talk to Selena's mother, Marcella Quintanilla, brother, A.B. Quintanilla, and widow, Chris Perez.
