Selena Quintanilla’s Legacy is Being Turned Into an Adorable Bilingual Children’s Book

During the ceremony, Eva Longoria gave an emotional speech about how the GRAMMY winner impacted her life and career.

"This star is not only for Selena, it's for every Latina out there who has ever had a dream," Longoria said, holding back tears. "Growing up, there was no reflection of me anywhere -- not on TV, not on movies, not in music. It was as if no one like me existed in the American mainstream. That all changed when a bright, young singer named Selena changed the landscape of music entertainment, inevitably changing my own journey."

ET was at the highly-anticipated ceremony, where we got to talk to Selena's mother, Marcella Quintanilla, brother, A.B. Quintanilla, and widow, Chris Perez.

Hear what they shared with us in the video below.