Selena Quintanilla’s Sister Suzette Reflects on Singer's Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Exclusive)
Hollywood is paying tribute to Selena Quintanilla with the highest honor.
Twenty-two years after her untimely death, the late singer will be immortalized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, recognizing her music and cultural contributions.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, told ET exclusively on Thursday. “I can’t believe the day is finally here. Yikes!”
The “Como la Flor” singer will be commemorated with the 2,622nd star, which will be located in front of the Capitol Records building at 1750 N. Vine Street in Hollywood, California. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will also proclaim Nov. 3, as the official “Selena Day” in Los Angeles.
“I’m a little bit emotional, but more so, excited that this is happening and that there will be a place where Selena will be recognized as an artist,” Suzette explained. “And, what better place than to have her star in front of the Capitol Records building. It’s a full circle moment for me.”
Selena, who captured America’s heart in the early ‘90s with songs like “Como la Flor,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” and “Dreaming of You,” continues to have a prominent cultural resonance in today’s society. Over the years, numerous pop-cultural markers have helped place the singer center stage -- including the 1997 movie Selena, as well as tribute concerts, a wax figure, a special edition makeup line, statues and a festival in her hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas.
“I really feel that Selena is definitely a role model for our youth,” Suzette said. “I think she represents us as a whole, as Hispanics and Latinos. But, I think she’s also, beyond that, she’s multicultural.”
“People from different backgrounds have embraced her as an artist,” she continued. “So, I think that everyone is going to be very happy celebrating this epic moment with us.”
On Wednesday, Suzette had the opportunity to help with the creation process of Selena’s Walk of Fame star. She took to social media to share the emotional moment.
“Oh my god, that was so cool. It was such an honor,” she told ET. “Apparently it’s really rare for them to allow someone to do that, so it felt really special. It’s a moment that I will never forget in my life.”
“I loved that the crew that was working on the star told me that we're making it with extra love. That was so sweet to hear,” she added.
Two weeks ago, Google premiered its first Selena Quintanilla Google Doodle, an animation celebrating the Queen of Cumbia and her family.
“It was a monumental moment. I’m so thankful to Google for reaching out to us and wanting to honor Selena,” Suzette said, noting that it took two years to complete the project. “It was in celebration of her first record album with Capitol Records, her debut album, so to speak, so that’s why it was released on that day.”
“The whole story behind the video, I think they nailed it,” she continued. “It was super cute how they told our family story and Selena’s story in a minute and 34 seconds.”
“Perla Campos was the lead person at Google making it happen,” she added. “Her story is pretty heartfelt and sincere. She spoke to me about how important this project was to her. She told me how her mother from Mexico was a single parent in the United States and when she was little, there were only two people who she admired, her mother and Selena. So, this project was very dear to her heart. And, you can totally see the love in the production and every little detail, from the lipstick on her microphone, to the pizza, to us in the bus. It was a monumental moment for everyone. I wish it would have lasted more than 24 hours.”
Suzette, along with her parents, Abraham and Marcella Quintanilla, will be attending the highly anticipated Walk of Fame ceremony. Eva Longoria will also be in attendance.
“I will be speaking on behalf of my family, but I don’t have anything written down,” Suzette shared. “It’s going to come from the heart, whatever comes out, comes out. It’s all about love for my sister.”
