Selena Quintanilla’s Sister Suzette Reflects on Singer's Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Exclusive)

“I’m a little bit emotional, but more so, excited that this is happening and that there will be a place where Selena will be recognized as an artist,” Suzette explained. “And, what better place than to have her star in front of the Capitol Records building. It’s a full circle moment for me.”

Selena, who captured America’s heart in the early ‘90s with songs like “Como la Flor,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” and “Dreaming of You,” continues to have a prominent cultural resonance in today’s society. Over the years, numerous pop-cultural markers have helped place the singer center stage -- including the 1997 movie Selena, as well as tribute concerts, a wax figure, a special edition makeup line, statues and a festival in her hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas.

“I really feel that Selena is definitely a role model for our youth,” Suzette said. “I think she represents us as a whole, as Hispanics and Latinos. But, I think she’s also, beyond that, she’s multicultural.”

“People from different backgrounds have embraced her as an artist,” she continued. “So, I think that everyone is going to be very happy celebrating this epic moment with us.”