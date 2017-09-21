Selma Blair Adopts a Pit Bull One Month After the Death of Her Beloved Dog Ducky

Selma Blair has "begun another dog love adventure."

The actress revealed via Instagram this week that she and her 6-year-old son, Arthur, adopted a pit bull from Angel City Pits, an animal shelter in Los Angeles.

Blair announced the news by posting an adorable pic of Arthur all cuddled up to the precious pooch, whom they named Cappuccino Houston, aka "Cappy."

"She is a shy dog, and much patience and work is being done," Blair captioned it. "But, already bonded with Arthur, she is a kind and dear girl. She is almost still a pup herself. And has already weaned her own babies."

"Now she has another needy young one," Blair continued. "Arthur. And it is just what we all wanted. Thank you for all the help @angelcitypits."