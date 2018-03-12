Selma Blair Clarifies Comments That Cameron Diaz Is Retiring

Selma Blair no longer wants to be "Cameron Diaz's spokesperson."

After reportedly saying in an interview that Diaz was retiring from acting to spend more time with her husband, Benji Madden, Blair took to Twitter on Monday to clarify her comments.

"BREAKING NEWS," the 45-year-old actress tweeted. "Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING."

"And for more breaking news," she continued, "I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson."

According to Metro UK, Blair reportedly said that she and Diaz were recently having lunch and were reminiscing over their 2002 film, The Sweetest Thing.

"I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron’s retired from acting. She’'s like, 'I'm done,'" Blair said at the time, which we now know was a joke. "I mean, she doesn’t need to make any more films. She has a pretty great life, I don’t know what it would take to bring her back. She’s happy."

Although Blair's comments were a joke, Diaz actually opened up about taking a step back from acting last June during Goop's Wellness Summit in Culver City, California.

"I just went, 'I can't really say who I am to myself.' Which is a hard thing to face up to," the Bad Teacher star said. "I felt the need to make myself whole."

She also opened up about her marriage with Madden, and how she knew he was "the one" right from the start. Hear more on their adorable bond in the video below!

