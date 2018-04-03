Selma Blair Shares Epic Throwback Pic, Talks Auditioning for Both ‘Buffy’ and ‘Dawson’s Creek’

Selma Blair could have been the star of two of the biggest shows on TV!

The 45-year-old actress shared an epic throwback photo with actresses Sarah Michelle Gellar and Katie Holmes after the Dawson’s Creek cast reunited last week.

“In honor of #creekweek and all things new again, I have always admired these ladies. Even if I didn’t get the part of #joeypotter,” Blair captioned a photo with the two TV stars. “That role was all @katieholmes212 and I loved watching her from the start. I auditioned for #Buffy but didn’t even come close. But I have a friend for life. Love you @sarahmgellar this was the night we won #bestkiss #mtvmovieawards2000.”

Gellar, 40, played Buffy Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer while Holmes, 39, of course, portrayed Joey Potter on Dawson’s Creek.

Dawson’s Creek creator Kevin Williamson previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Blair nearly played Joey.

“Joe was written to be a tomboy and everyone was coming in being very much a tomboy,” Williamson explained. “We were very close to going with Selma Blair, who was amazing. She read it very tough, with a lot of heart.”

Similarly, Holmes auditioned for Buffy, talking to Jimmy Fallon about the casting last March on The Tonight Show.

"I was a junior in high school, and I went out to L.A. for a pilot season, and I tried out for Buffy the Vampire Slayer and ... the scheduling ... well, it didn't work out," she shared. "I got close and then a year later, they were casting Dawson's Creek, so it was weird."

Blair and Gellar ended up co-starring in the 1999 cult classic Cruel Intentions, which earned them Best Kiss at the MTV Movie Awards the next year. The two have remained close friends ever since.

Last June, Gellar shared a series of kissing pics with Blair, writing, “For my #flashbackfriday, I want to send birthday [kisses] to my favorite birthday girl @therealselmablair…. So Selma…. Kissing burns 6.4 calories a minute. Want to workout?!?”

For more ‘90s nostalgia, watch the clip below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Anniversary With Rare Pics From the Show

Katie Holmes Pens Sweet Note in Support of 'Dawson's Creek' Co-Stars Who Were Left Out of the Reunion

‘Dawson’s Creek’ Cast Reunites 20 Years Later: See Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, James Van Der Beek and More!

Related Gallery