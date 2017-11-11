Serena Williams Adorably Calls Out Fiance Alexis Ohanian For Spoiling Their Daughter
Alexis Ohanian can't stop spoiling his baby girl!
Serena Williams took to Twitter on Saturday to call out her fiance for constantly buying things for their 2-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia.
"I do love Alexis Sr. @alexisohanian but if he buys one more outfit or toy for Olympia @OlympiaOhanian I'm going to explode," she wrote.
"Books don't count!" Ohanian adorably replied.
The Reddit co-founder isn't just buying his daughter books, however. Ohanian took to Instagram to show off a mini version of Thor's hammer he got for Olympia, as she prepared to see Thor: Ragnarok.
"Junior's first movie. Mama needed a day off to relax. I rented out the whole theater, so we would be able to just have the family and some friends, the squad and Junior," Ohanian said in the video, before focusing the camera on Williams sleeping on his shoulder. "Of course mama fell asleep," he wrote.
Williams and Ohanian got engaged in December, and welcomed their baby girl on Sept. 1.
The couple has since kept fans updated on all things Olympia. See more in the video below.