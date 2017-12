Baby's first Christmas!



Serena Williams is enjoying her first holiday season as a mom, sharing a pic of her adorable 3-month-old daughter, Alexis, on Instagram.



Mom and baby were both rocking a festive filter in the pic the tennis pro posted on Christmas Eve.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Dec 24, 2017 at 6:09am PST

It was also the first Christmas for Kevin Hart's newborn, Kenzo.



The comedian proudly shared a photo his wife took of dad and son giddily smiling at one another.



"Good morning....Wishing everyone a blessed X Mas Eve. The wife takes the best pictures lol #Harts," he wrote on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian also had a very busy weekend. She went ice skating with pals on Saturday, rocking an awesome red furry coat as she hit the ice.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

She also shared a pic of her youngest son, Reign, from the Kardashian Christmas card photoshoot, which the KarJenner clan has slowly been revealing shots from over the month of December.



"My little drummer boy ... just because it’s Christmas Eve," she captioned the pic of her 3-year-old, long-haired cutie.

Check out even more adorable celeb shots from Christmas Eve weekend:



Vibes with my boo boos A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Dec 24, 2017 at 1:52am PST

hommmme home on the range A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 24, 2017 at 4:08pm PST

Santa we are ready!!! ❤️👶🏼🌲 A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Dec 24, 2017 at 3:22pm PST

