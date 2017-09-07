Serena Williams Candidly Discusses Sexism, Body Shaming in Sports: 'It Isn't Always Easy to Be on This Stage'
Serena Williams rises above all the misogyny.
The 23-time Grand Slam winner opens up about dealing with sexism in professional tennis, including how it appears in the form of body shaming and disrespect for her accolades.
"It isn't always easy to be on this stage,” the 35-year-old athlete shares in an interview for TIME’s “FIRSTS” video series, highlighting celebrity women who are pioneers in their field. “To have someone comment on your body, and say, 'It's too strong.'"
"They'll say something like, we don't deserve as much prize money as our male counterparts,” she adds. "You work so hard, you dedicate yourself. It shouldn't be a double standard."
Apart from being an all-around champion in the sports realm, Williams has also been crushing it with her family life, last week welcoming her first child with her Reddit founder fiancé, Alexis Ohanian.
