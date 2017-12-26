Serena Williams to Compete in First Tennis Match Since Welcoming Her Baby Girl

New mom Serena Williams is preparing to return to the courts.

The tennis pro will compete in an exhibition match against Latvian player Jelena Ostapenko at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The appearance will mark her first competitive match since welcoming her daughter, Alexis Olympia, in September. Prior to the baby girl’s arrival, the 36-year-old athlete won her 23rd Grand Slam title while eight weeks pregnant at the 2017 Australian Open in January.

"I am delighted to be returning to the court in Abu Dhabi for the first time since the birth of my daughter in September," Williams told ESPN in a statement. "The Mubadala World Tennis Championship has long marked the beginning of the men's global tennis season and I am excited and honored to be making my comeback as part of the first women to participate in the event."

A win on Saturday would cap off a huge year for Williams. In addition to her most recent Grand Slam title and becoming a mom, she also tied the knot with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in November.

