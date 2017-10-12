Serena Williams Cuddles and Kisses Her Newborn Baby Alexis -- See the Sweet Snaps!

Williams, 36, and Ohanian, 34, welcomed their first child together last month, announcing the exciting news with a heartfelt video.

The athlete revealed that upon going into labor, she spent over a week in the hospital. "So, we’re leaving the hospital after six, seven days," she explained in the video. "It’s been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got -- we got a baby girl!"

