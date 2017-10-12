Serena Williams Cuddles and Kisses Her Newborn Baby Alexis -- See the Sweet Snaps!
Looks like Serena Williams is truly enjoying motherhood!
The tennis pro took to Snapchat this week, sharing a series of adorable pics of herself posing with her and fiance Alexis Ohanian's newborn daughter, Alexis Jr.
The photos showed Williams cuddling up close to her baby, who appeared to feel safe and comfy while lying on mama's chest.
At one point, Williams gave Alexis a sweet kiss on the forehead, documenting it for all her fans to see.
It doesn't get much cuter than that!
Williams, 36, and Ohanian, 34, welcomed their first child together last month, announcing the exciting news with a heartfelt video.
The athlete revealed that upon going into labor, she spent over a week in the hospital. "So, we’re leaving the hospital after six, seven days," she explained in the video. "It’s been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got -- we got a baby girl!"
