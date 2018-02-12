Serena Williams' Daughter Adorably Cheers Her On at First Competitive Match Since Giving Birth: Pics!

Serena Williams is back in the game, with two adorable cheerleaders!

The 36-year-old tennis pro competed at the Fed Cup in Asheville, North Carolina, over the weekend, marking her first competitive match since giving birth to her first child, daughter Alexis Olympia, with husband Alexis Ohanian last September. And although she and her sister, Venus, fell short during the doubles match, losing 6-2, 6-3 to Lesley Kerkhove and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands, Serena appeared to be all smiles, thanks to her support system.

Watching her from the crowd was Alexis and their 5-month-old baby, clad in a red-and-white headband and matching T-shirt.

Richard Shiro/Getty Images

Serena later took to Instagram Stories to share a sweet video of herself zooming in on her husband and their little bundle of joy.

It doesn't get much cuter than that!

Late last month, Serena opened up about the various health complications she's faced since giving birth to Olympia for Vogue's February issue.

"Sometimes I get really down and feel like, 'Man, I can't do this,'" she admitted. "It's that same negative attitude I have on the court sometimes. I guess that's just who I am."

"No one talks about the low moments," she continued. "The pressure you feel, the incredible letdown every time you hear the baby cry. I've broken down I don't know how many times. Or I'll get angry about the crying, then sad about being angry, and then guilty, like, 'Why do I feel so sad when I have a beautiful baby?' The emotions are insane."

Hear more in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Serena Williams Covers Vogue With Baby Daughter, Opens Up About Post-Birth Health Complications

Serena Williams Says Postpartum Health Complications Made Her ‘Stronger’

Serena Williams to Participate in First Competitive Match Since Daughter’s Birth – With Venus!

Related Gallery