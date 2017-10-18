Serena Williams' Daughter Alexis Olympia is Already Showing Off Some Sass -- Check Out the Adorable Pic!
Serena Williams' 1-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia already showing some adorable signs of sassiness.
She recently shared several new photos on her own personalized Instagram account – that’s right, she has her own! – that indicate that Alexis is going to be quite the sassy sidekick for her tennis pro mom.
In one adorable shot, Alexis Olympia has her fist balled tightly up and looks like she has a bit of a pout. The caption reads, “Say what?”
She’s also a natural with a Snapchat flower crown, even if the flowers are too big for her tiny head.
Williams and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their first child on Sept. 1, and already she’s taking after her famous mom.
Not only has she flexed her impressive muscles, but she’s also taken to napping underneath a Gatorade towel.
Williams also shared a sweet late-night detail about Alexis Olympia in the early hours of Wednesday on Twitter.
