Serena Williams' Daughter Alexis Is Ready to Be an Athlete -- Check Out Her Adorable Gatorade Gear!
Serena Williams and her fiance, Alexis Ohanian, cannot get enough of their baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
On Thursday, Williams shared a photo on Instagram of her little girl covered in a Gatorade blankie, peacefully sleeping on a furry blanket.
With the sports drink gear, baby Ohanian looks ready to hit the court just like her mama!
The new mom also recently shared a shot of baby Alexis flexing her muscles on Instagram and wearing a cute onsie that read, "Smart and Strong like my Mama."
RELATED: Serena Williams Shows Off Post-Baby Body Less Than One Month After Giving Birth -- Pic!
Williams admitted on Twitter last month that she is adorably obsessed with talking about her little girl.
Alexis Olympia was born on Sept. 1, and is the first child for Williams and Ohanian.
For more on the proud parents, watch the video below!