Serena Williams' Daughter Braves a Private Jet Ride -- Watch the Adorable Video!
Serena Williams' daughter, Alexis, is already living her best life.
On Thursday, the tennis pro and fiance Alexis Ohanian shared a clip of their 2-month-old baby girl in a carrier, making her way to a private jet.
"I'm not scared... I'm not scared... I'm not scared... I'm scared 😐 @wheelsup8760," read the caption on little Alexis' Instagram page.
RELATED: Serena Williams Shares Another Adorable Mother-Daughter Photo With a Yawning Baby Alexis
Earlier this week, Williams shared an adorable pic of herself holding her baby girl while she was yawning. She also posted a second pic of her fiancé and daughter after "bath time."
RELATED: Serena Williams Works Out With Ciara, Shares Adorable New Photo of Daughter
Williams and the Reddit co-founder began dating in 2015 and got engaged in December. The lovebirds welcomed Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Sept. 1.
Shortly after giving birth, the couple shared the first pics of their newborn and recalled their experience welcoming their new bundle of joy.
See more in the video below.