Serena Williams' Daughter Dresses Up as Batgirl for Halloween -- See the Adorable Pic!
By
Serena Williams' daughter is going all out for her first Halloween.
Alexis Olympia couldn't have looked cuter dressed as Batgirl on Tuesday, complete with her very own Batmobile.
"When you realize you’re the hero Gotham needs," read the caption on the 8-week-old's own Instagram page.
Williams and her fiance, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their baby girl on Sept. 1.
"We’re leaving the hospital after six, seven days," the 36-year-old tennis champ told fans after her daughter's birth. "It’s been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got -- we got a baby girl!"
