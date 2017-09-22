Serena Williams' Fiance Alexis Ohanian Shares Most Adorable Pic of His Baby Girl 'Dreaming'
Alexis Ohanian is head-over-heels for his little girl.
The 34-year-old Reddit co-founder shared the most adorable pic of his and fiancée Serena Williams' 3-week-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on Friday.
"Out of office. This is Parental Leave life. She's clearly dreaming up all the startups she'll start...and Grand Slams she'll win.... And....," Ohanian captioned his pic of little Alexis in a pink onesie and smiling while sleeping.
There's no doubt that the new parents are completely enamored with their baby girl, who was born on Sept. 1. Earlier this week, Ohanian wrote a heartfelt note about fatherhood.
"Dad life is the greatest. Entrepreneurship is all-consuming, it's sleepless, we call our startups our 'babies,' we are ridiculously proud of them, and we pour all of ourselves into them -- but she is already all that and more, she is my legacy," the businessman wrote, alongside a black-and-white snap of Alexis Olympia napping.
Last week, Williams also penned a touching letter to her mother, Oracene Price, praising her for the strength and perseverance she showed with regard to the body shaming both women have faced when it comes to their more muscular builds. The tennis pro also thanked her mom for being the someone she could look up to.
"Thank you for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as challenges--ones that I enjoy. I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same, and have the same fortitude you have had," Williams wrote.
