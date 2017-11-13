Serena Williams Flaunts Her Post-Baby Body on First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth -- See Her Stunning Look!
It’s only been two months since she welcomed her first child, but Serena Williams is in killer shape!
The tennis ace took a night off from looking after her 2-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., to attend Glamour’s 2017 Women of the Year Awards in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday.
Wearing a short black Versace dress bordered with gold embellishments, the 36-year-old athlete’s toned arms and legs were on display, while her svelte figure showed no signs of her recent pregnancy.
Williams completed her look by pulling her hair into a high ponytail and rocking matte plum lipstick.
WATCH: Serena Williams' Daughter Braves a Private Jet Ride
Inside the event, held at Brooklyn's Kings Theater, Williams posed for photos with Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter and singer Nick Jonas.
She also presented model Gigi Hadid with the Supernova Award.
"Gigi, you are one of the few people on this planet I would leave my baby for -- for one night -- but for you, it shows how much you mean to me,” Williams said on stage, according to E! News. “And I want you to imagine the affect you have on the world."
NEWS: Serena Williams Adorably Calls Out Fiance Alexis Ohanian For Spoiling Their Daughter
"She understands that in order to be the best, you have to think like you are the best, work the hardest, and make sacrifices,” Williams continued. “Gigi pushes boundaries. In fact, she makes new boundaries. And she's authentically herself."
See more on Williams and her adorable baby girl in the video below.