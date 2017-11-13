Serena Williams Flaunts Her Post-Baby Body on First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth -- See Her Stunning Look!

It’s only been two months since she welcomed her first child, but Serena Williams is in killer shape!

The tennis ace took a night off from looking after her 2-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., to attend Glamour’s 2017 Women of the Year Awards in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday.

Wearing a short black Versace dress bordered with gold embellishments, the 36-year-old athlete’s toned arms and legs were on display, while her svelte figure showed no signs of her recent pregnancy.

Williams completed her look by pulling her hair into a high ponytail and rocking matte plum lipstick.