Serena Williams Gives Birth to Her First Child

After accidentally announcing her pregnancy via Snapchat in April, Williams has been very open in documenting her journey to motherhood online -- although she kept one big secret. She opted to keep the sex of the baby a surprise until birth, saying on Instagram that there are "so few surprises in life these days."

In an exclusive interview with ET in July, Williams said that she just started putting together the baby's nursery. "I've been working on it a little bit, but it's a little difficult when I'm trying to go for neutral colors," she said.