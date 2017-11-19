Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Gets Handsy as They Jet Off on Their Honeymoon: Pics!
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's fairytale wedding festivities aren't over just yet.
On Saturday, the newlyweds were snapped heading off to their honeymoon on a private jet in New Orleans, Louisiana, with their daughter, Alexis. Obviously, Ohanian couldn't keep his hands off his new wife, gently keeping his hand on her backside as she boarded the plane.
The 36-year-old tennis pro and the 34-year-old Reddit co-founder tied the knot in New Orleans on Thursday in a gorgeous Beauty and the Beast-themed ceremony and reception. The star-studded guest list included Beyonce, Ciara, Kim Kardashian, La La Anthony, Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland and Anna Wintour.
A source told ET that Ohanian adorably kept referring to his new wife as “baby” throughout the night, and that all the guests had an amazing time.
“It was an awesome night and everyone just had a blast," the source said. "Some guests partied into the wee hours."
