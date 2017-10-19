Serena Williams Is Living Her Best Life at a Bruno Mars Concert With Alexis Ohanian: Pics!
Serena Williams made the most of her date night!
The 36-year-old athlete took to Instagram on Wednesday to document her night out at Bruno Mars' Miami concert with her fiance, Alexis Ohanian.
"@brunomars #XXIV tour Date night," Williams captioned a pic of her and Ohanian's wristbands.
The tennis champ also took to Snapchat to document behind-the-scenes moments from the show, like the fierce bodycon dress she rocked just six weeks after giving birth.
Williams was definitely feeling herself, engaging in an impromptu dance party and enjoying a Bruno Mars-printed cookie with Marc Anthony before meeting up with Mars himself backstage.
And while she had a great time, the new mom couldn't help but miss her baby girl. "At @brunomars concert thinking about Alexis Olympia arghhhh," she tweeted. "I love her so much."
