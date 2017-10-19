News

Serena Williams Is Living Her Best Life at a Bruno Mars Concert With Alexis Ohanian: Pics!

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
SERENA_CONCERT_DRESS_SNAPCHAT
Photo: Snapchat

Serena Williams made the most of her date night!

The 36-year-old athlete took to Instagram on Wednesday to document her night out at Bruno Mars' Miami concert with her fiance, Alexis Ohanian. 

"@brunomars #XXIV tour Date night," Williams captioned a pic of her and Ohanian's wristbands. 

RELATED: Serena Williams' Daughter Alexis Olympia is Already Showing Off Some Sass -- Check Out the Adorable Pic!

The tennis champ also took to Snapchat to document behind-the-scenes moments from the show, like the fierce bodycon dress she rocked just six weeks after giving birth. 

SERENA_CONCERT_DRESS_SNAPCHAT
Photo: Snapchat

Williams was definitely feeling herself, engaging in an impromptu dance party and enjoying a Bruno Mars-printed cookie with Marc Anthony before meeting up with Mars himself backstage. 

SERENA_MARC_SNAPCHAT
Photo: Snapchat
SERENA_BRUNO_MARS_COOKIE
Photo: Snapchat

RELATED: Serena Williams' Daughter Alexis Is Ready to Be an Athlete -- Check Out Her Adorable Gatorade Gear!

And while she had a great time, the new mom couldn't help but miss her baby girl. "At @brunomars concert thinking about Alexis Olympia arghhhh," she tweeted. "I love her so much." 

See more on Williams in the video below. 