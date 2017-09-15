Serena Williams' Newborn Daughter Adorably Flexes Her Muscles in Her Sleep: 'Biceps'

Serena Williams' baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., is just like her mama!

The 35-year-old tennis pro and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, shared an adorable pic of their newborn daughter on her Instagram account on Friday, where she's seen fast asleep and flexing her tiny muscles.

Simply captioned "Biceps," little Alexis is sporting a navy onesie with the phrase "Smart and Strong like my Mama" written in pink and white.