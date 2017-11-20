Serena Williams' Newborn Daughter Alexis Has a Body Double in New Heartfelt Commercial

Serena Williams is teaching them young.

The 36-year-old tennis pro stars in a new tearjerker commercial for Gatorade that appeared to also star her 2-month-old daughter, Alexis Ohanian Jr. While this would have been the newborn's acting debut, a spokesperson for the beverage told AdAge that Williams is actually cradling a baby body double!

"While Serena intended to have Olympia make her screen debut as part of this film, her daughter was under the weather and unable to be on set, but the sentiment remains the same," a Gatorade spokeswoman said in an email.

In the ad, Williams is seen holding the infant while offering her some valuable life advice. As if that seem heartfelt enough, a slowed-down version of Alicia Keys' powerful song, "Girl on Fire," is also playing. "There are so many reasons to quit, but even more to keep playing," she tweeted on Monday along with the commercial. "Even if you don’t go pro, sports can teach you so much. So keep playing. #sistersinsweat."