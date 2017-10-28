Serena Williams' Newborn Daughter 'Intensely Watches' Tennis -- See the Cute Pics!

Will Alexis Olympia be following in her mom's footsteps? That's what Serena Williams' latest Snapchat seems to suggest.

The 36-year-old athlete shared an adorable video of her daughter "intensely watching" a Roger Federer match early Saturday morning.

"What are you watching?" Williams asks her 8-week-old daughter in the clip. "You like watching Roger?"

"Hmmm. You're intensely watching!" she adds, panning over to the TV.