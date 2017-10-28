Serena Williams' Newborn Daughter 'Intensely Watches' Tennis -- See the Cute Pics!
Will Alexis Olympia be following in her mom's footsteps? That's what Serena Williams' latest Snapchat seems to suggest.
The 36-year-old athlete shared an adorable video of her daughter "intensely watching" a Roger Federer match early Saturday morning.
"What are you watching?" Williams asks her 8-week-old daughter in the clip. "You like watching Roger?"
"Hmmm. You're intensely watching!" she adds, panning over to the TV.
Even before she was born, Olympia's dad, Alexis Ohanian, knew she was destined for greatness.
"We have our hunches" he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live in August, of why he and Williams thought they were expecting a baby girl. "[Williams] won the Australian Open while pregnant. She remarked that she feels it has to be a girl because everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ -- only a woman could be strong enough to take on."
