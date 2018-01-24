Serena Williams to Participate in First Competitive Match Since Daughter’s Birth – With Venus!

Serena Williams is getting back in the game! The 36-year-old tennis pro has taken some time off since the birth of her daughter, Olympia, last September.

On Monday, the US Tennis Association announced that Serena would be teaming up with her sister, Venus Williams, and CoCo Vandeweghe to face off against the Netherlands. The team will be defending their Fed Cup Crown at the match, which will take place from Feb. 10-11 in Ashville, N.C.

The event marks Serena’s first competitive match in more than a year. Earlier this month, the new mom announced her decision not to attend the Australian Open, saying, “Although I am super close I’m not where I personally want to be.”

In December, Serena played her first tennis match since giving birth, losing 10-5 to Jelena Ostapenko.

The last time Serena and Venus were on the same Fed Cup team was in 2015, and the USTA noted that Team USA has never lost when both have been named to the squad.

Serena recently opened up in her Vogue cover story about complications she experienced following the birth of her daughter. After an emergency C-section, the tennis pro then experienced blood clots and several other scary complications.

Following the article, Serena told her fans on Facebook, “My personal experience was not great but it was MY experience and I’m happy it happened to me. It made me stronger and it made me appreciate women – both women with and without kids – even more. We are powerful!!!”

