Serena Williams Pens Touching Letter to Her Mom: 'Thank You for Being the Role Model I Needed'

"I'm not sure how you did not go off on every single reporter, person, announcer and quite frankly, hater, who was too ignorant to understand the power of a black woman," Williams writes. "Thank you for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as challenges--ones that I enjoy. I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same, and have the same fortitude you have had."

"I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter 😳) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body," Williams shares, adding that she hopes her two-week old daughter does not have to face the same hatred. "I don't know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15 year old and even to this day."