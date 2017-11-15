Serena Williams Preps for 'Beauty and the Beast'-Themed Wedding With A-List Guest List (Exclusive Details)
Serena Williams is gearing up to marry Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian with a little help from her sister, Venus.
On Wednesday, Venus was spotted at the Contemporary Arts Centre in New Orleans, Louisiana, where her younger sister's wedding is said to be taking place this week.
The 37-year-old tennis pro was seen leaving the venue dressed in athleisure wear and following closely behind a friend.
The wedding festivities are to kick off on Wednesday, and a source tells ET that the ceremony will be a Beauty and the Beast theme. The rehearsal dinner is to take place tonight at Meril restaurant, and while Venus is expected to attend all the engagements, she won't be the only familiar face at the wedding on Thursday.
A source tells ET that Kim Kardashian West, Beyonce and Ciara are expected to show up to CACNO for the nuptials. Guests are to be greeted with welcome drinks prior to the ceremony, which will be followed by a reception. The source says Serena will have a dress change prior to the reception, as the party is scheduled to last until 3 a.m.
The fun doesn't stop there. According to ET's source, a full-blown brunch will take place at the Ace Hotel on Friday that is to include a DJ, games and a recovery bar.
In the August issue of Vanity Fair,Serena and Alexis shared their love story, which began at a hotel in Rome, Italy. Alexis, 34, was seated at a table nearby Serena for breakfast, which displeased the 36-year-old athlete, so she joked with him that there was a rat in the restaurant in an effort to get him to move.
"I’m from Brooklyn. I see rats all the time," he responded. That's when Serena asked him to join her party, and the rest is history.
Here's more about the bride and groom, who recently became new parents!